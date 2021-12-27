Harsh Goenka’s creative tweet of hope for the new year garners praise from tweeple

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:59 IST

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a post on Twitter about the ending of the eventful year 2020 and nurturing hope for the upcoming new year. The year 2020 may have left the world at a standstill with the spread of a deadly virus, but the release of vaccines and mass consciousness of hygiene keeps up the hope that the situation will improve soon. The post, depicting the same, shared by Goenka has received much appreciation from netizens and may leave you impressed too.

“So graphically explained,” reads the caption shared in the post by Goenka. An image is included with the post that shows an interesting graphical representation of the current year and the year that is yet to come.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on December 27, the post has garnered over 1,500 likes along with numerous comments. People appreciated the on-point graphics of the post. Many also shared good wishes and messages of hope for the upcoming year.

Let’s pray the ‘0’ in 2021 doesn’t become the graphical representation for the new strain 🙏. — Vinayak Karnataki (@vinkne) December 27, 2020

Wonderful exhibit of how painful the year 2020 was and relief is on the way in 2021! Brilliant thought process! 1 converted to Needle pointing at Corona! — RAJEEV (@rkmehta888) December 27, 2020

This is brilliant

Hats off to the creativity 👌 — Sumit Sinha (@sumitsinha0601) December 27, 2020

Let's hope this becomes true 😌 — abhishek sood (@soodabhi) December 26, 2020

