Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka’s #WednesdayWisdom post is all about kindness

Harsh Goenka’s #WednesdayWisdom post is all about kindness

“Brilliant as always,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka’s tweet prompted people to share various replies.
Harsh Goenka’s tweet prompted people to share various replies. (HT File photo)
         

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka often takes to Twitter to share inspiring posts which impart important life lessons which we can all abide by. His recent #WednesdayWisdom post is no different and it talks about the power of kindness. The post also details how in our everyday lives we can show acts of kindnesses, as no matter how big or small, such actions never go waste.

“If you see someone falling behind, walk beside them,” Goenka wrote. He then added the kinder way of responding to someone who is being ignored or has fallen down. The chairman of RPG Group conglomerate ended his tweet with the words, “Your just one small act of kindness can mean the world to someone.”

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 400 likes and appreciative comments from people.

“Very true! It is great if implemented by each person. This shall help a truly deserving person,” wrote a Twitter user in agreement. “Brilliant as always,” expressed another.

This is what another user of the micro-blogging site shared:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s post?

