e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Have you seen Mumbai Police’s Andaz Apna Apna inspired advisory post yet? It’s lit

Have you seen Mumbai Police’s Andaz Apna Apna inspired advisory post yet? It’s lit

“Very smart,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared this image from Andaz Apna Apna with a twist.
Mumbai Police shared this image from Andaz Apna Apna with a twist. (Instagram/mumbaipolice)
         

Released more than two decades ago, the film Andaz Apna Apna has turned into a cult classic which still successfully makes people laugh out loud. Mumbai Police has now used a classic confusion from the movie and given it a twist to drive home a message about the importance of wearing masks.

One of the main points of the film is the sibling switcheroo which creates tons of confusions and also attributes to lots of twists in the film. Mumbai Police has now offered a solution to solve that problem while reminding people to wear masks. Take a look at the post to know what they shared:

View this post on Instagram

Smart Boy! #MaskApnaApna #TakingOnCorona

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) on

Since being shared just a little over an hour ago, the post has already gathered over 6,000 likes – and the numbers are counting.

Teja toh me hun [I am Teja]” wrote an Instagram user while quoting a dialogue from the film. To which, the department replied and commented, “Mask kidhar hai? [Where is your mask].”

From sharing laughing out loud emojis to commenting with dialogues from the film, people flooded the post’s comments sections with various reactions.

“Ek dam sahi [Absolutely correct,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very smart,” commented another. “Witty,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Mumbai Police is using this Space Invaders video game inspired meme to send an important health message

tags
top news
In Pakistan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Pakistan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
Supreme Court asks Centre to verify Jammu and Kashmir’s response on 4G curb
Supreme Court asks Centre to verify Jammu and Kashmir’s response on 4G curb
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In