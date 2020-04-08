He bet his sister she couldn’t copy him. She couldn’t but Twitter wants him to pay her $50 anyway

When it comes to a bet between siblings, all that matters is the sweet taste of victory. That’s probably why this video of a bet between a brother and his sister has gone viral. It’s not the bet but the way in which one wins it that has people surprised and laughing out loud, including the one who lost. What’s more, Twitter is weighing in on who should really get the bet money.

Twitter user Jordan Davenport shared the video on his handle. “Bet my sister $50 dollars that she couldn’t do everything I do and she got mad,” he wrote in his tweet.

The video shows Davenport performing some actions one by one and his sister copying each as he acts them out. It’s all going well until Davenport manages to outsmart his sister.

Bet my sister $50 dollars that she couldn’t do everything I do and she got mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5qPaeFkA9 — Jordan Davenport (@its_jaybruh) April 4, 2020

If this video doesn’t remind you of your sibling, we’re not sure what else will.

The clip has gone crazy viral since it was shared on April 5. Since being shared, it’s collected over 4.3 million views, more than 4.3 lakh likes and some 88,000 retweets - and counting. The comments section of the tweet is filled with some excellent reactions.

“Bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray, run amuck, and flat out deceived!” says a Twitter user really explaining what happened in this bet.

This woman tried the trick on their mamma and here’s how it went.

Me and my mama did one too.. 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/6pcjjnJmp7 — Jass ❤ (@JazzySoPrettyy) April 5, 2020

The mamma’s reaction was nothing compared to this person’s sibling. “Tried this and my younger sister tried to chase me with a knife around the kitchen,” says a Twitter user.

Some other’s just thought this is really cute content.

There are many who say she deserves the money. “Give her the $50 nooow,” writes another. “Pay her please,” says one more.

What do you think about this trick? Who really deserves the money? And are you planning to try this on someone?