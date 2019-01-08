Hiker pokes sleeping animal. What happens next is the stuff of nightmares

Two hikers - and thanks to their video, now many on Internet - have learnt the hard way that nothing good can come from poking a sleeping animal. In some cases, the situation can be worse than one would even imagine. A video that has gone viral shows curious hikers giving a “sleeping animal” - or so they thought - a little nudge. What it actually turned out to be now has people shuddering.

According to the video, shared on December 30, the men were walking around Alamos in Sonora, Mexico when they discovered the furry-looking sleeping animal in a cave.

“I don’t know what it is but it’s very hairy! Is it a sleeping animal?” one of them says according to DailyMail.

The men are seen poking the “animal” only to discover it was actually a spider nest. Moments after the prodding, dozens of spiders are seen scurrying out of the nest. One of the hikers pulls apart a bigger potion of the nest and just like before, the spiders are seen breaking away from it and running away.

Ayer explorando #Alamos# Sonora... lo que parecía ser un animal dormido en un cuevita resultó ser algo más sorprendente! pic.twitter.com/gJry170M5c — Rada SC (@Rada_SC) December 29, 2018

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.6 million views, almost 29,000 ‘likes’ and more than 10,400 retweets. People have shared a lot of reactions to the video.

Por qué he tenido que verlo pic.twitter.com/LSus3qnxxw — ℳℯƴ (@Mariiaaa01) December 31, 2018

How would you react if you came across such a spider nest?

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:34 IST