Ho ho ho Oh no! Firefighters rescue paragliding ‘Santa’ stuck in utility pole in California. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:27 IST

Christmas is just around the corner, and almost all the kids have drafted their wish-list for Santa Claus. But, in this Californian town, the kids probably have to wait some more for their gifts to arrive. The reason you may ask? Well, it looks like this ‘Santa’ is stuck in a situation.

The incident, shared by the fire department of Sacramento, California describes how officials had to rescue a man dressed as Santa from an electric pole.

“In #RioLinda today #Santa may have lost his way but #MetroFire, @SacFirePIO and @SMUDUpdates made sure he was not long delayed. W/o a scratch & full of good cheer we made sure Old St. Nick will use his reindeer when he sees you later this year,” informs the post shared by Metro Fire of Sacramento on Twitter. The video shows firefighters preparing to rescue the man dressed as Santa, stuck on an electric pole.

Take a look at the clip:

In #RioLinda today #Santa may have lost his way but #MetroFire, @SacFirePIO & @SMUDUpdates made sure he was not long delayed.



W/o a scratch & full of good cheer we made sure Old St. Nick will use his reindeer when he sees you later this year. #MerryChristmas & #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/Tl3vNFzhZm — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 21, 2020

Shared on December 21, the post has garnered over 6,700 views and many reactions from netizens. The department also shared some more updates informing that the man was using a Hyper Lite paraglider and unfortunately got entangled in the wires of the electric pole. He was not injured in any way and was rescued successfully.

We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh! pic.twitter.com/muYQex4zYU — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020

Here’s what netizens had to say regarding the incident:

A paragliding Santa getting knotted up in bunch of power lines is pretty much how I expected Christmas 2020 to go... https://t.co/ZfEARzdyiH — David Kopf (@davidkfiction) December 21, 2020

What are your thoughts on this share?