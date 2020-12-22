e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ho ho ho Oh no! Firefighters rescue paragliding ‘Santa’ stuck in utility pole in California. Watch

The incident, shared by the fire department of Sacramento, California describes how officials had to rescue a man dressed as Santa from a utility pole.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:27 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rescue operation.
The image shows the rescue operation.(Twitter@metrofirepio)
         

Christmas is just around the corner, and almost all the kids have drafted their wish-list for Santa Claus. But, in this Californian town, the kids probably have to wait some more for their gifts to arrive. The reason you may ask? Well, it looks like this ‘Santa’ is stuck in a situation.

The incident, shared by the fire department of Sacramento, California describes how officials had to rescue a man dressed as Santa from an electric pole.

“In #RioLinda today #Santa may have lost his way but #MetroFire, @SacFirePIO and @SMUDUpdates made sure he was not long delayed. W/o a scratch & full of good cheer we made sure Old St. Nick will use his reindeer when he sees you later this year,” informs the post shared by Metro Fire of Sacramento on Twitter. The video shows firefighters preparing to rescue the man dressed as Santa, stuck on an electric pole.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 21, the post has garnered over 6,700 views and many reactions from netizens. The department also shared some more updates informing that the man was using a Hyper Lite paraglider and unfortunately got entangled in the wires of the electric pole. He was not injured in any way and was rescued successfully.

Here’s what netizens had to say regarding the incident:

What are your thoughts on this share?

