Hospital staff dances for ballet loving kid undergoing cancer treatment. Watch

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 08:21 IST

A video, which is both funny and heartwarming, has created a buzz among people. It captures a wonderful moment when members of a hospital decided to dress up in tutus and perform a dance routine for a little kid undergoing cancer treatment.

The clip was shared on the official Facebook profile of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. “When Ballet-mad Izzy came into our Children’s Clinic for her cancer treatment on Friday, two of the team surprised her with a very special routine. Huge thanks to Baylon and Emma for the lovely surprise, and well done Izzy for literally keeping them on their toes!” reads the caption of the post.

The kid is identified as five-year-old Isobel Fletcher and the medical staff are Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and colleague Emma Mander, reports Daily Mail.

The video starts with the duo entering a room wearing colourful tutus over their uniform. What makes the video even more endearing is how little Isobel giggles as Kamalarajan and Mander try their best to imitate ballet moves. At one point, she even teaches the duo how to do the steps correctly.

Take a look at the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 2,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of responses from people. While some praised the medical staff for going beyond their scope of duty to make a little kid happy, others wrote how they’re praying for Isobel.

“How wonderful just how far our hospital staff will go. So caring and loving people, true dedication,” wrote a Facebook user. “So lovely this is what the kids need… such a fab thing to do,” commented another. “Amazing video. I’m praying for the little one,” shared a third.

