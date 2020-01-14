Huge chunk of ice glides towards tourists, watch scary and dramatic video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:32 IST

A video of a huge chunk of ice gliding down the road is being shared by many on Twitter. The scary video has managed to capture the attention of netizens and left them astonished. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you amazed too.

“Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time?” wrote Twitter user Naveed Trumboo and shared the video on the micro-blogging site. “This is in Tinku nallah near Pooh on NH-5, Kinnaur, HP,” he added. Further adding a line about climate change and pointing that “it’s not a distant reality.”

In the video, a huge chunk of ice slowly moves down the road. A few tourists start shouting and film the incident with their mobiles. Also, throughout the entire video someone keeps on shouting “go back, go back.”

Take a look at the dramatic video:

Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time? This is in Tinku nallah near Pooh on NH-5, Kinnaur, HP.. #ClimateChange is not a distant reality. pic.twitter.com/J7ifxaAh1g — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) January 13, 2020

Others also shared the same video online with the claim that the incident took place in Himachal Pradesh.

Since being shared just a day back on January 13, Trumboo’s post has gathered close to 84,000 views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 3,100 likes and more than 1,600 retweets.

People had a lot to say about the video. While some were scared, many were mesmerized. A few took jibs at the people who were filming the incident. Also, some tweeple took a hilarious route while commenting on the video.

