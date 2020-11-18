e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Huge dinosaur balloon sculpture in Turkey sets record. Watch it being made

Huge dinosaur balloon sculpture in Turkey sets record. Watch it being made

Guinness World Records shared the video on their Facebook page.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 09:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dinosaur sculpture was made from 150,000 biodegradable balloons.
The dinosaur sculpture was made from 150,000 biodegradable balloons. (Facebook/Guinness World Records)
         

A giant dinosaur balloon sculpture in Turkey made a record for being the largest in the world. The piece made a place in the Guinness World Records and a video of its construction was shared on their official Facebook page. Both the process of building the balloon structure and the final sculpture have impressed many.

The dinosaur sculpture was made from 150,000 biodegradable balloons and was created by Guido Verhoef, Bahar Belisan, Willy Monroe and Balloon Crew in Istanbul. It took a team of 34 balloon artists and local students two days to put the giant sculpture, measuring 25 ft 9 in X 29 ft 9 in X 64 ft 5 in, together.

They created the record on October 22. However, Guinness World Records posted a video of the feat on Facebook some 10 hours ago. Watch the video below:

Several people on Facebook posted their reactions to the sculpture and the record it created.

“Biodegradable too! It’s a RECYCLASAURUS! I made up the name but I think that should be a thing. Tell the others,” wrote an individual. “This is very cool and I didn’t know they made biodegradable balloons. Wish more people used them on balloon releases,” shared another. “That’s breathtaking,” posted a third. “Somebody give me a toothpick I’m going in,” joked a fourth.

What do you think about it?

tags
top news
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
LIVE: India reports 38,617 cases in last 24 hours; 32% higher than previous rise
LIVE: India reports 38,617 cases in last 24 hours; 32% higher than previous rise
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In