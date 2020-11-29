e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Hummingbird sanctuary provides a break from stresses of Bogota city life

Hummingbird sanctuary provides a break from stresses of Bogota city life

The Paramuno corridor was inaugurated in recent weeks on Monserrate hill in a forest reserve east of the city, letting bird watchers delight in watching the tiny creatures flutter their wings through binoculars and capturing them with camera lenses.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
The image shows a hummingbird. (Representative image)
The image shows a hummingbird. (Representative image) (Unsplash)
         

A hummingbird sanctuary on the outskirts of Colombia’s capital Bogota is providing a picturesque respite from the noise and stresses of big city living.

The Paramuno corridor was inaugurated in recent weeks on Monserrate hill in a forest reserve east of the city, letting bird watchers delight in watching the tiny creatures flutter their wings through binoculars and capturing them with camera lenses.

“Sometimes it doesn’t seem real because we are close to a city of eight million inhabitants who generate noise every day,” said trail supervisor Camilo Cantor, while mixing water and sugar for feeders hung along the 300-metre path.

“You can hear noise from the city, the generation of pollution, aggressiveness. This trail in Monserrate is like an oasis, where a person can come, let go of their stress and excess baggage.”

A visitor to the trail on a good birding day can see on average from 25 to 35 different species of birds, said Cantor.

Ten years ago, workers began the recovery of the deforested hill. Currently, 115 species of birds have been spotted, including 18 types of hummingbirds and some migratory species.

Hummingbirds are a unique species on the American continent and found in great diversity in Colombia.

tags
top news
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Delhi chalo march: Commuters face road blockade issue as protest continues
Delhi chalo march: Commuters face road blockade issue as protest continues
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions
UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In