IFS officer asks people to share pics of nature’s beauty, they oblige

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:39 IST

Highlights IFS officer Parveen Kaswan asked people to share colourful images of nature

Several people shared all sorts of images

They are simply amazing

Nature has a bounty of colours and they’re showcased through each elements of the creation – big or small. That’s exactly what IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s Twitter thread offers, pictures which showcase the varied hues of nature and there’s a chance that the fascinating images will not only please your eyes but excite your spirit too.

Kaswan took to Twitter to start a challenge and asked people to share their beat pictures of wildlife, landscape, or portrait. “Let’s see the colours,” he wrote and concluded the post.

Ok. Challenge for all my photographer friends. Bring your best picture. Wildlife, landscape, portrait. Lets see the colours. pic.twitter.com/FASaHRh8e0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

From brightly-coloured chameleon to mist-covered valley, people shared all sorts of simple yet heartwarming images and they’re immensely beautiful too.

“This one is from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam. When this pic was taken, the young one was just 10 days old and it was his first stroll with her mother,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

This one is from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam. When this pic was taken, the young one was just 10 days old and it was his first stroll with her mother. pic.twitter.com/bwfwoZUAeX — Ankit Kumar, IFS🇮🇳 (@AnkitKumar_IFS) April 3, 2020

Vibrant blue and red mixed with subtle grey, a user of the micro-blogging site shared such an image which will surely make you say ‘wow.’

Here’s an image of a valley covered in mist:

Then there is this colourful image of a crocodile but from a slightly different perspective than the usual ones we see:

Croc at a pond in Ranthambhore pic.twitter.com/RUZRCCtnuu — Dharmendra Singh (@DharmendraIPS_) April 3, 2020

Giraffe standing against a dark purple background caused by setting sun! This image shared by a Twitter user may make your gasp in wonder:

And, then there is this incredible image of a borwn-coloured bird catching a vibrant orange-hued fish:

at Singapore Botanical Garden pic.twitter.com/uT1BABncF4 — BRS (@brsravi) April 3, 2020

A face-to-face encounter of a shark and a human is the next image from the thread which is simply enthralling:

Tiger Shark at Umkomaas(near Durban), South Africa 2007. The Tiger Shark is one of the apex predators in the Ocean & checks out if we r prey by seeing if we’ll flee whn he approaches us,heart still starts beating faster at thought of being in water with these magnificent animals pic.twitter.com/ZiraHcoBQf — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) April 4, 2020

Someone shared multiple colours of nature and they’re simple amazing:

Last but not the least, a Twitter user shared an image of a chameleon looking and a moth:

Taken at Barasat, WB. One of my fav clicks pic.twitter.com/rSF8AzYNmS — avik (@avikphotography) April 4, 2020

“Whatta response. More than 2500 pictures till now, still coming. All kind of wildlife & information. Is this the most colouful thread on internet?” Kaswan later shared in another tweet. And, we do agree with him.

Do you think that too?