Images of gorgeous black jaguar named Neron will make you go wow. Seen them yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 14:04 IST

Have you ever seen pictures of an animal that made you go wow? Then these images of Neron the black jaguar will evoke the same feeling in you. If not, let these pictures be your first.

Shared on The Big Cat Sanctuary’s Instagram profile, the images are surely a treat for the viewers. Posted a few hours ago, one post shows Neron sitting and looking directly to the camera. “Neron the black jaguar is simply beautiful,” says the caption. It adds that, “Black Jaguars’ have a genetic condition called melanism which means they have black hair, but they still have a jaguar’s characteristic rosettes!”

Take a look at the incredible image:

On November 19, the sanctuary shared two goofy pictures of the adorable jaguar. “DOUBLE TAP to BOOP Neron’s nose!” they wrote. And, the images are so cute that you may just want to do that. “Did you know, Neron is our only male Jaguar on-site! He is an extraordinarily handsome boy with unique colouring and markings - it is unusual to have such visible rosettes on a melanistic cat,” they further added.

The also shared these images of the animal and even invited people to caption it:

People on all the posts shared similar comments as they couldn’t stop gushing over the big cat.

“Neron is my handsome foster boy. It’s easy to see why Keira is head over paws in love with him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Neron is incredibly handsome,” expressed another. Indeed he is.

“Awww look at Neron....how handsome is he. So happy I managed to adopt him for a year,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Neron?