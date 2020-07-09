Images of old bottles of Dalda and Colgate tooth powder may send you down memory lane

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:32 IST

Every now and then, Twitter delivers such posts which hit you hard with a wave of nostalgia. Chances are that this post about old bottles will send you down memory lane and make you reminisce about your childhood days.

Shared by a Twitter user named Tusar, the images are pretty simple yet they have the power to evoke a strong sense of nostalgia in many. “How many of you have seen these?” the Twitter user asked and shared the images. One picture is of a can of Vanaspati by the brand Dalda. The other image is a bottle of Colgate tooth powder.

If you’re thinking, “Omg! I haven’t seen those in a long time,” then you’re not alone. Many tweeple expressed the same reaction. However, before knowing what they tweeted, take a look at the post:

How many of you have seen these? pic.twitter.com/8jOvXQM1D3 — Tushar (@tushar) July 8, 2020

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gone viral with over 20,000 likes. It has also gathered more than 2,000 retweets – and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say. While some wrote that it made them emotional, others shared fun stories related to the bottles.

“The empty Dalda container (plastic one) was later used by mom to keep ‘Haldhi’ or ‘Tea leaves’,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “True, and also to fetch water from the well.”

“My Jethai [aunt] used to make “luchi” [Bengali term used for poori] in dalda and after getting cold it would be really hard to eat. Colgate, I remember eating the powder during brushing the teeth. “Kya din the woh bhi”. I miss them,” wrote an individual.

There were several who also came up with similar images of other products:

Who collected these ? Even Fido Didi bands.. pic.twitter.com/hAberDFztr — Mirza Baig (@Baig2K19) July 9, 2020

How about this pic.twitter.com/5zyO5ehKkk — Aarif Muhammad ⚖️🇮🇳 (@mabdulaarif) July 9, 2020

“I still remember this. These were mandatory things in everyone’s home in ‘90s,” wrote a Twitter user. Was it the same for you too?

What do you think of the images?