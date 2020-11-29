e-paper
Man proposes to partner during India-Australia match, Harsh Goenka calls it 'sweetest'

Man proposes to partner during India-Australia match, Harsh Goenka calls it ‘sweetest’

“The sweetest moment of #INDvsAUS today,” Harsh Goenka tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man proposing to his partner.
The image shows the man proposing to his partner. (Screengrab)
         

During the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia at the Sydney cricket ground today, people witnessed something lovely and wonderful. A man proposed to his girlfriend in front of a huge crowd and many cameras. Spoiler alert: She said “Yes.”

Videos of the proposal have now flooded Twitter, and people can’t stop gushing over the sweet incident. Amid them is business tycoon Harsh Goenka who also re-shared the clip and termed it as the sweetest moment of the match. “The sweetest moment of #INDvsAUS today,” he tweeted.

The video shows the man, wearing an Indian jersey, going down on one knee while holding a ring to propose to his partner sporting an Australian jersey. We won’t give away much, take a look at the sweet moment shared by a Twitter user.

Both the posts, by Harsh Goenka and Twitter user, have received tons of reactions. While some took the hilarious route while reacting, others wished happiness to the couple.

“Truly an awwwwwww moment,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

“Wow, so sweet couple. Wonderful to see the marriage proposal being accepted by the very sweet Aussie girl. My best wishes for the duo for their very happy, healthy and peaceful future ahead. Very lovely video post sir,” shared another. “So cute,” said a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the sweet proposal?

