Indian postal services delivers letter despite incomplete address. Tweet prompts people to share their own stories

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:26 IST

With over one lakh post offices across the nation, the Indian postal services has been the backbone of the country’s communication for over 150 years. From rural to urban, the department touches the lives of Indian citizens and often goes out of its way to get their job done. And, a recent tweet aptly shows how.

Shared by a Twitter user Navdeep Singh, the tweet details how Indian postal services delivered his letter despite having incomplete address.

“Maj. NavNeeT Singh, High Court, Panchkula, Haryana,” Singh tweeted. It’s not just the address that’s incomplete but the name mentioned is wrong too. “A distinguished service medal is due to our Indian Post Office for delivering this letter to my residential address facing all odds, and that too in time,” Singh added.

Since being shared, the post has sparked all sorts of comments. It has prompted people to share their own stories too.

A Twitter user named Shahid Choudhay shared back in 2009 someone sent him a New Year card with the address “Shahid Iqbal Choudhary IAS, Jammu”. Still, it was delivered to him timely.

It was in 2009, someone sent a new year card with address "Shahid Iqbal Choudhary IAS, Jammu" and @IndiaPostOffice still delivered it at my home. I was just amazed at their efforts. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 11, 2020

A user of the micro-blogging site shared that back in 1975 he wrote a letter to his mother with the recipient name as ‘Mummy Kapurthala.’ Surprisingly, it got delivered to the right place. And, he also explained how that could happen.

In 1975, a letter written by me to my mother "Mummy Kapurthala", reached her. Those were the days. Small towns. Postmen could perhaps sense from handwriting. I am was among the few young officers, may be — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) March 11, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a story about how he received a call from the postal services about confirmation of the address of the recipient . The confusion occurred as there were several people in the city with the same name as the recipient.

Once I sent a greeting card to one of my NCC officer from Punjab. I didn't knw that they will have many people with same name in same city. But to my surprise the postman call me confirm his name, designation etc and delivered the greeting card. Nxt yr it went directly to him. — CHANDRAKANT (@CHANDRAKANT1947) March 11, 2020

Besides sharing their stories, people also appreciated the department for their services. Some also thanked Singh for sharing the tweet.

“That’s great!” wrote a Twitter user. “They are our unsung heroes,” commented another. “There used to be a dead letter unit in postal department whose job was to crack the address code of such letters. Don’t know if it exists now,” wrote a third. “Thank you for sharing,” wrote a fourth.

Do you have any such a story to share?