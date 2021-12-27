e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Indian Railways tweets video of Amitabh Bachchan asking this question on KBC

Indian Railways tweets video of Amitabh Bachchan asking this question on KBC

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 14,000 views on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows KBC’s host Amitabh Bachchan with contestant Shivam Rajput.
The image shows KBC’s host Amitabh Bachchan with contestant Shivam Rajput. (KBC)
         

If you’re someone who follows Indian Railways on Twitter, then you may be aware of the different content they share. From information on latest railways-related innovations to videos and images of beautiful stations across the country, the posts often leave people fascinated. Their latest share, despite being interesting, is a bit different from what they usually tweet. It’s a scene from the popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Turns out, the video they shared showcases a question related to Indian Railways. On an episode aired on December 23, the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan asked the question to contestant Shivam Rajput for Rs 25 lakh.

Take a look at the video to know more:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 14,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. People had a lot to say about the tweet.

Here’s how they reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Vikas Khanna shares question asked on KBC for netizens. Can you answer it?

