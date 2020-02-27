Inflatable latex trousers are a thing now, here’s what people have to say about it

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:02 IST

Indian designer Harikrishnan’s Inflatable latex trousers collection has left people with lots of questions. The designer’s larger-than-life trousers had ended up reminding people of varied things and also sparked all sorts of reactions.

The menswear designer created the set for his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion. Called ‘Let’s Put Him in a Vase,’ the designer matched the inflated latex trousers with blazers and jackets.

Check out some of the images shared by Harikrishnan on his Instagram:

These unusual pants soon piqued people’s interests and prompted different reactions. While some compared it with everyday items, others shared gifs to express themselves.

Here’s how people reacted:

A few, however, wrote that they really like the design. “Great creation,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” commented another. “Love it,” wrote a third.

Many were also reminded of the characters Oompa Loompa from 2005 fantasy movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factor starring Johnny Depp.

“Willy Wonka called and wants the oompa loompas back at work,” wrote an Instagram user. “Willy Wonka will be suing you!” commented another.

What do you think of the pants?