Inflatable latex trousers are a thing now, here’s what people have to say about it

Indian designer Harikrishnan created the set for his graduate collection.

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Inflatable latex trousers sparked tons of reactions.
Inflatable latex trousers sparked tons of reactions. (Instagram/harri_ks)
         

Indian designer Harikrishnan’s Inflatable latex trousers collection has left people with lots of questions. The designer’s larger-than-life trousers had ended up reminding people of varied things and also sparked all sorts of reactions.

The menswear designer created the set for his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion. Called ‘Let’s Put Him in a Vase,’ the designer matched the inflated latex trousers with blazers and jackets.

Check out some of the images shared by Harikrishnan on his Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

Graduate collection ‘Let’s Put Him in a Vase ‘from LCFMA in-house presentation. This lineup was the culmination of some wonderful collaborations. All my artisans back in the beautiful Channapatna, @supatex for their amazing range of latex, @balya_ikka for the shoes. Photo by @huihai_chen_ Hair and makeup @tonyandguy_official Models : Tancerede, Jem, @christianbootle and Queba . . . . . . . . #lfw #lfw2020 #lcfma #londonfashionweek #avantgarde #plastikmagazine #lovemagazine #inflatablefashion #nowfashion #tankmagazine #wallpapermagazine #wallpaperdesignawards2020 #wmagazine #makersgonnamake #britishvogue #contemporarycraft #craftscouncil #collect2020 #cremerging #loewefoundation #inflatablesculpture #graduatefashion

A post shared by Harikrishnan (@harri_ks) on

View this post on Instagram

Graduate collection ‘Let’s Put Him in a Vase ‘ from LCF MA20 in-house presentation. @leeb_official wearing the diagonal striped wooden vest, made from beaded individually carved and linked in collaboration with the artisans of Channapatna. This is matched with green and ivory striped inflatable trousers made from latex in collaboration with the UK based latex manufacturer @supatex . The look is completed with custom ankle shoes designed in collaboration with @balya_ikka . Photo by @huihai_chen_ Hair and makeup @toniandguyworld . . . . . . . . . . . #emergingartist #emergingdesigner #graduatefashion #avantgarde #latexinflatable #inflatablesculpture #londonfashionweek #posetivefashion #lfwinthecity #lfwm #loewefoundation #cremerging #collect2019 #newmakers #collect2020 #craftscouncil #contrmporarycraft #makeragonnamake #britishvogue #newvogue #wallpapermagazine #wallpaperdesignawards2020 #wallpaperhandmade #wmagazine

A post shared by Harikrishnan (@harri_ks) on

These unusual pants soon piqued people’s interests and prompted different reactions. While some compared it with everyday items, others shared gifs to express themselves.

Here’s how people reacted:

A few, however, wrote that they really like the design. “Great creation,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” commented another. “Love it,” wrote a third.

Many were also reminded of the characters Oompa Loompa from 2005 fantasy movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factor starring Johnny Depp.

“Willy Wonka called and wants the oompa loompas back at work,” wrote an Instagram user. “Willy Wonka will be suing you!” commented another.

What do you think of the pants?

tags
