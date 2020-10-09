e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Instagram vs reality highlighted in this adorable video of corgis. Watch

Instagram vs reality highlighted in this adorable video of corgis. Watch

The video also shows a bunch of endearing pictures of Instagram’s famous doggo siblings.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:23 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been shared on an Instagram account called ‘lacorgi’.
The video has been shared on an Instagram account called ‘lacorgi’. (Instagram/@lacorgi)
         

How often have you scrolled through people’s amazing Instagram feed and thought, ‘well, that seems nice, maybe I could try it too’. For many, when it comes to holiday destinations, decorating one’s home, even styles of clicking pictures - such inspiration and ideas come from Instagram. Sometimes they work, other times, not so much. This Instagram vs reality concept has hilariously been highlighted in a video that would be a treat for anyone who loves dogs.

The video has been shared on an Instagram account called ‘lacorgi’. The profile is dedicated to Geordi La Corgi and Scotty, corgi brothers in Los Angeles.

The clip is simply captioned, “IG vs reality”. The video opens to show an image of the two pooches. Text on the screen read, “What I thought having two dogs would be like”. It then shows a bunch of endearing pictures of Instagram’s famous doggo siblings. Their pictures look adorable and of course it seems the doggo siblings live in harmony with each other.

After some stunningly cute pictures, suddenly the screen goes black and text saying, “What it’s actually like” appears on it. The clip then goes on to show the reality part mentioned in the caption. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what happens:

Posted on October 5, the video has collected over 43,000 likes and several heartwarming reactions.

“This is the lighthearted break from reality we all need right now! Brilliantly hilarious!” posted an individual about the video. “The reality part got me,” shared another. “Hehe try having 6 dogs. It’s a circus,” added a third. Wow, who wouldn’t enjoy that?

What do you think about this video? Did it make you smile? More importantly, did it make you want to adopt two puppers?

