e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Iron Man fans assemble: Mechanical engineer creates realistic-looking suit. Netizens cannot stop ‘marvelling’ over it

Iron Man fans assemble: Mechanical engineer creates realistic-looking suit. Netizens cannot stop ‘marvelling’ over it

A mechanical engineer named Emily shared these videos on her Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:57 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The engineer has created a suit that resembles the armour donned by fictional characters in the Marvel Universe.
The engineer has created a suit that resembles the armour donned by fictional characters in the Marvel Universe.(Instagram/@emily.the.engineer)
         

Are you an Iron Man fan? Have you seen all the movies and read many comic books about billionaire inventor turned superhero Tony Stark? If so, then these posts by a mechanical engineer named Emily might tickle your fancy. The engineer has created a suit that resembles the armour donned by fictional characters in the Marvel Universe. Seeing how Emily reached this feat and what the result looks like may leave you in awe.

Emily shared these posts from her Instagram account @emily.the.engineer. She details how she made the suit using 3D printers and various other materials in numerous videos. Check out one such recording which shows the engineer is explaining her progress:

After much experimentation, dedication, and some top-notch engineering, Emily shared the result with her fans. This clip, shared on December 18, is captioned, “My face when I saw the painted suit for the first time”.

Check out what the suit finally ended up looking like and Emily’s pleased expression below:

Now that’s some ‘marvellous’ engineering, pun intended. And if you thought so too, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, Emily’s posts have captured netizens’ attention. The video showing the finished suit has nearly 61,500 likes and has simultaneously accumulated many loving comments from netizens.

Here’s what people said about the suit. One person wrote, “This is absolutely amazing work! I would literally go everywhere in that suit lol”.

“Okay, that’s really cool,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

tags
top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
Covid update: India eases export of gloves, goggles; vaccine-makers on mutation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In