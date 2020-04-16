Is government planning to drop money from helicopters? Fake news, says PIB Fact Check

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:31 IST

As a war against coronavirus is being fought, another battle against fake news linked to the pandemic is going on simultaneously. Press Information Bureau’s Fcat Check wing has been debunking several such false claims. The latest one they have busted is a claim that the government is going to drop money from helicopters. PIB has posted a tweet dismissing the claim as fake.

“Claim: Government is going to drop money from helicopters in every town,” they posted. “#PIBFactCheck: Government is going to do no such thing,” they added.

The tweet also shows a screenshot of a TV channel running the claim as news report.

Claim: Government is going to drop money from helicopters in every town#PIBFactCheck: Government is going to do no such thing pic.twitter.com/on7ZNsEXgT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 16, 2020

The tweet has received a lot of traction collecting 1,200 likes and more than 400 retweets. Many thanked the handle for busting the fake news.

“Who are these intellectually challenged people who would even believe this” wrote a Twitter user. “This happens when you take Money Heist too seriously,” joked another.

It seems the fake news could have been inspired from the term “helicopter money” which has been mentioned in several news articles. Helicopter money can be defined as an unconventional monetary stimulus strategy which is used to spur inflation and economic output.

