e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Is government spraying coronavirus vaccine using airplanes? No, it’s fake news

Is government spraying coronavirus vaccine using airplanes? No, it’s fake news

The claim is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shared by PIB debunks the false claim.
The image shared by PIB debunks the false claim. (Twitter/PIB)
         

There’s a chance that you may have received Whatsapp forward or came across posts about government spraying medicine in the air to kill coronavirus, beware – the claim is false.

“Hello I kindly request you not to come out of your house after 10 pm tonight till tomorrow 5 am.... As there will be spraying medicine in the air in order to kill the COVID-19!! Share this information to all your friends, relatives and your families. Thank you! This is for people in Delhi. Entire city. Helicopter spraying,” this message is now being shared. Besides Delhi, the it is also in circulation with different city names – namely Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

Whatsapp forward shared with Hindustan Times.
Whatsapp forward shared with Hindustan Times.

Government of India’s press information bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Twitter handle debunked the claim. They took to Twitter to combat this misinformation and wrote “NO such action has been planned out by the Indian Government.” The agency further added, “get your facts from trusted sources. Do not amplify fake news.”

Yesterday, PIB debunked another fake news related to coronavirus. They pointed out that a press release by Malaysian government on restricted movement is being falsely shared with the claim that it’s from India.

tags
top news
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news