Home / It's Viral / No, National Security Council didn’t issue restricted movement order. It’s fake

No, National Security Council didn’t issue restricted movement order. It’s fake

Many are sharing the fake image online.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is being shared with a fake claim.
The image is being shared with a fake claim. (Twitter/PIB)
         

In case you came across a press release claiming that the government has declared restricted movement, beware – the claim is false. The fake news was debunked by government of India’s press information bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Twitter handle.

“This press release has not been issued by the National Security Council of Government of #India. It is being circulated with mischievous intentions, to create panic. Pl do not fall prey to such attempts,” they tweeted. Along with that, the agency also shared the image of the fake press release.

On the image, it says that the document is issued by “National Security Council, Prime Minister’s Office” on March 18, 2020. The press release further details three points.

#1

Government has declared “restricted movement order” from March 18- 31.

#2

The Security Council had a “coordinated meeting” with other government agencies to ensure smooth implementation of the order.

#3

The order came into effect from March 18 midnight and everyone is required to “obey all regulations stipulated by the authorities.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Earlier in February, another fake news regarding coronavirus outbreak was debunked by PIB. Many were claiming that COVID-19 could be cured with just one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water.

