e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / No, boiled garlic water cannot cure coronavirus. The claim is false

No, boiled garlic water cannot cure coronavirus. The claim is false

The claim is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many are sharing the message. It is, however, false.
Many are sharing the message. It is, however, false. (Twitter/PIB)
         

In case you have come across messages which claim that patient infected with coronavirus can be cured with one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water, beware – the information is false. The viral message is being shared widely across various social media platforms – especially Facebook and Whatsapp. The government of India’s press information bureau (PIB) on their Fact Check handle confirmed that the information is false.

“Good news, Wuhan’s corona virus can be cured by one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water. Old Chinese doctor has proven its efficiency. Many patients has also proved this to be effective. Eight (8) cloves of chopped garlics add seven (7) cups of water and bring to boil. Eat and drink the boiled garlic water, overnight improvement and healing. Glad to share this…”, reads such a post which was shared by a Facebook user.

 Watch | ‘Boiled garlic water can’t cure coronavirus’: Govt steps up bid to curb rumours

“Beware! The boiled Garlic water treatment to cure Coronavirus is among the many fake news circulating on social media regarding Coronavirus,” PIB tweeted and debunked all the posts claiming garlic water to be a cure for coronavirus.

So, the claim that boiled garlic water can cure coronavirus is false.

tags
top news
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news