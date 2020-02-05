No, boiled garlic water cannot cure coronavirus. The claim is false

it-s-viral

In case you have come across messages which claim that patient infected with coronavirus can be cured with one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water, beware – the information is false. The viral message is being shared widely across various social media platforms – especially Facebook and Whatsapp. The government of India’s press information bureau (PIB) on their Fact Check handle confirmed that the information is false.

“Good news, Wuhan’s corona virus can be cured by one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water. Old Chinese doctor has proven its efficiency. Many patients has also proved this to be effective. Eight (8) cloves of chopped garlics add seven (7) cups of water and bring to boil. Eat and drink the boiled garlic water, overnight improvement and healing. Glad to share this…”, reads such a post which was shared by a Facebook user.

“Beware! The boiled Garlic water treatment to cure Coronavirus is among the many fake news circulating on social media regarding Coronavirus,” PIB tweeted and debunked all the posts claiming garlic water to be a cure for coronavirus.

So, the claim that boiled garlic water can cure coronavirus is false.