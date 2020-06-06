e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Is this cat broken? Does it see ghosts? Watch this weird video to decide

Is this cat broken? Does it see ghosts? Watch this weird video to decide

Is this cat a kangaroo? A meerkat? A hooman, even? Watch the clip to find out.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:06 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows a white-and-brown furred feline standing on its hind legs, almost like a human.
The photo shows a white-and-brown furred feline standing on its hind legs, almost like a human. (Screengrab)
         

There is probably nothing the Internet loves more than derpy cats. But where does one draw the line between derpy and down-right broken? Well, here is a feline who is walking that thin line between derpy and weird. Check out the video to let us know what you think is going on with it.

Shared originally on TikTok and later on Instagram, the captions of the posts are similar and they ask,“if the cat is broken.” Chances are by looking at the recording, you may think the same.

The film shows a white-and-brown furred feline standing on its hind legs, almost like a human. The kitty doesn’t do much from its unusual positioning but stares out into the empty spaces. This action makes the video an even stranger watch. The feline also doesn’t do this alien action only once. The video documents compilation shots of the cat doing this at various locations and different times.

Watching this video may make you wonder, “What is the cat staring at?”, “Can it see ghosts?”, and “Why is it standing like that?” among other things.

@zsterba

I think our cat is broken ##foryou ##foyoupage ##fyp ##catsoftiktok

♬ Moon (And It Went Like) - Kid Francescoli

This recording currently has over 3.4 million views on the video-sharing application. Additionally, the post has almost 8 lakh likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this derpy cat. One person said, “She thinks she is a kangaroo”. While another individual wrote, “Its way of standing makes it look like a meerkat”.

“Put it in rice,” suggested one TikToker. Whilst a comment read, “She ain’t broken she just has good posture”. Indeed, if this isn’t a power pose, we’re not sure what is.

What are your thoughts on this strange feline?

