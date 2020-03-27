e-paper
Is this cat buffering? Should we restart it? Watch feline’s slow yet funny reaction to its hooman

Cats are such fun pets to have around and one that is this springy is better than a Netflix subscription.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat on the human’s lap.
Highlights
  • This 15-second-long clip was posted on subreddit “Animals Being Derps” on March 27
  • It currently has more than 34,600 and almost 200 comments
  • Redditors showed overwhelming support for this purrty little kitten

Talk about ‘cat like reflexes’! Or as one Reddit user put it, “dead-cat-like”. This kitty may be the feline version of the Internet Explorer because it is taking super-long to load that reaction. But it is all forgiven because its cuteness is providing top-tier entertainment for its hooman and other netizens.

This 15-second-long clip was posted on the beloved subreddit “Animals Being Derps” on March 27. It shows a person play-fighting with their cat. The kitty lays on its human’s legs with its belly facing up. The individual lightly presses down the kitty’s bum and legs. But rather than extending its legs back up to push the hand off, the cat stays put until the hooman has retreated their hand. It then aggressively pushes its legs back up into the air, as if to fight the ghost residue of the hand.

The video currently has more than 34,600 and almost 200 comments on Reddit.

Kitty has a bit of a delayed reaction from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Redditors showed overwhelming support for this purrty little kitten, pun intended. The top comment said, “springy boi”. While another replied, “boingboingboing”.

The science side of Reddit also got involved. One person jokingly said, “looks like a typical case of ‘cat lag fever’. Should be ok by morning”. Others on the thread discussed serious physiological reasons for the springy nature of cats. However, no peer-reviewed consensus was reached.

“It plays: my turn, your turn”, read one comment. A Reddit user said, “if that was my cat, I would be entertained for hours doing that”. No truer words have been spoken! Cats are such fun pets to have around, anyway and one that is this springy is better than a Netflix subscription. What are your thoughts on this feline derp?

