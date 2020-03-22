Janta Curfew: Ringing bells to beating drums, how India’s youngsters thanked emergency workers

it-s-viral

Thousands of emergency workers are working across the nation to help amid the coronavirus outbreak. COVID 19 has shaken the world by spreading its tentacles in over 100 countries. Amid this risky situation, there are some who are providing different services right from medical facilities to maintaining law and order. To thank these heroes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to come together at 5 pm today. And citizens did so in a way that was simply extraordinary.

What’s amazing to notice is that it’s not just the adults who came out in solidarity but also children who showed their support in outstanding ways. The youngsters showed their respect with total enthusiasm for the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus war.

With a bell in one hand and a mobile in the other, this little one observed the day with the gusto it warranted:

Conch shells to bells, here’s how these three youngsters made sure to show their gratitude on the day:

Salute and gratitude to all health workers, security personnel, bankers, delivery people....go away Corona #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/UxyrtVSWi7 — HIMANSHU RAI (@HIMRAI) March 22, 2020

This toddler maybe yet to comprehend the importance of the moment, however, that didn’t stop the little one from beating a plate with passion:

This little one made his gratitude flow through the beats of his drum. Can you feel it too?

Did you notice youngsters doing something similar around you?