Justin Trudeau, Melania Trump pic at G7 Summit goes viral, creates tweet storm

Aug 27, 2019

There were several news making and talking points at the recently concluded Group of Seven or G7 Summit in France. However, one picture captured during the event has caught Twitter’s attention and now people cannot stop talking about it. The picture, taken in Biarritz on August 25, shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US First Lady Melania Trump greeting each other when she arrived for a family photo with US President Donald Trump. The picture has captured the imagination of tweeple and sparked a flurry of reactions on the micro-blogging site.

The photo, that’s gone all kinds of viral, shows Melania leaning in to give Trudeau a peck on the cheek as Trump stands close by.

First lady Melania Trump kisses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the #G7 family photo. See more from the summit: https://t.co/egM9MbRDpd via @ReutersPictures pic.twitter.com/rYnmpv137b — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 26, 2019

Never to miss an opportunity like this, Twitter pulled out all stops to share their reactions to the photo. Here are some of them:

The G7 Summit was held during August 24-26. The countries that are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Summit as a special invitee.

