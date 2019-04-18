Kalank reviewed by Twitter using hilarious reactions, memes

Kalank, the multi starrer period love saga, has reportedly received the highest opening of 2019. However, that’s not stopping people on Twitter from sharing their reactions to the film. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank hit theatre screens on Wednesday and has since collected a ton of reviews from film buffs. While there are those who have gushed about the film, several people on Twitter have done what they do best - share hilarious reactions to the film using memes and jokes.

From using the film’s title to mock the movie, to scenes and dialogues from it and other movies, people on Twitter have posted reactions that will have just about anyone in splits. Here’s a look at some:

*watched Kalank



must say 2 things i liked in Kalank movie :-



1. National Anthem playing before movie starts.



2. Staff opening Exit-Doors after movie finished.#KalankReview — Pradeep Singh Rawat (@OYE_Chowkidar) April 17, 2019

*Audience while going to watch Kalank* : Baaki sab first class hai



*Audience after watching Kalank* : sab ka sab third class hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2019

Karan Johar is a true friend. He made #Kalank so everyone would forget about Zero. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 17, 2019

There are those who enjoyed the film as well.

“You didn’t see that coming, the climax. Good stuff,” says one Twitter user. “Crying at the climax of #Kalank. Overall a culmination of terrific performances by all! Great camerawork and music! Dialogues will create great impression!” says another.

So are you planning to watch Kalank this weekend?

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 12:34 IST