e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kate Middleton turns hairstylist for her kids at home

Kate Middleton turns hairstylist for her kids at home

Kate Middleton’s regular stylist Richard Ward left his professional kit with the family so that the mom of three can have the correct tools handy.

it-s-viral Updated: May 28, 2020 15:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Kate Middleton with George and Charlotte. (representational image)
Kate Middleton with George and Charlotte. (representational image)(Instagram/@kensingtonpalace)
         

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is a secret scissors whiz.

According to Page Six, the 38-year-old has reportedly been providing her children, 6-year-old George, and 5-year-old Charlotte, with at-home haircuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun, “Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts. Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair. To them, it is no big deal.”

The two tiny royals sound fairly low-maintenance. The source said that George’s hair is easy, while Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini ponytail, and they both have easy hair to cut.

According to the outlet, the children typically get the royal treatment from Middleton’s regular stylist Richard Ward at their Kensington Palace home. Ward even left his professional kit with the family so that the mom of three can have the correct tools handy.

As for Middleton’s hair, the children’s nanny has reportedly been helping with those trims.

tags
top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In