Kaun Banega Crorepati’s question related to Rahul Gandhi attracts tweet from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:13 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan is presently on season 11 and the show’s questions often turn it into a source of conversation for many. However, it’s not just the questions that intrigue people. It’s also the various incidents related to KBC that manage to create quite a stir. Case in point, a recent tweet from MP Tejasvi Surya involving a contestant’s response has left people in splits.

On November 1, Surya took to Twitter and Instagram to share screenshots of a question from an episode where his name popped up as an option.

“Which of the following members of the 17th Lok Sabha is a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art?” reads the question on one of the images. And, the accompanying options are Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, and Tejasvi Surya.

Playing for Rs 6,40,000, the contestant - Narendra Kumar from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – selected Tejasvi Surya as the answer. The correct answer, however, was Rahul Gandhi.

Hence, the MP decided to dish out a light-hearted tweet about the player’s mistake. “Bro, I feel so bad for you,” wrote Surya. “I wish I was indeed a black belt in Aikido. You would have been a richer man today,” he further added.

Bro. I feel so bad for you.



I wish I was indeed a black belt in Aikido. You would have been a richer man today. :) pic.twitter.com/Tz1TSaRcX2 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 1, 2019

Since being shared, the post has quickly captured people’s attention – both on Twitter and Instagram. It’s clear from the thousands of likes and hundreds of comments it has received on both the platforms.

While some appreciated Surya’s sense of humour, others reacted in a hilarious manner. Some expressed their surprise in Rahul Gandhi being a black belt holder in Aikido.

“Great humour,” wrote an Instagram user. “Even I thought it was you and not Rahul,” commented another. “You are so sweet,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this tweet by Tejasvi Surya?

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:57 IST