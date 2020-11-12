e-paper
Kerala man makes world biggest marker pen, Guinness World Records posts video

Kerala man makes world biggest marker pen, Guinness World Records posts video

“Building the world’s biggest marker pen - India’s Muhammed Dileef’s got the write stuff,” says the caption shared along with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:45 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows world’s largest marker pen.
The image shows world’s largest marker pen.(Facebook/@GuinnessWorldRecords)
         

Do you know who holds the record for making the world’s largest marker pen? Well, it was created by Kerala resident Muhammed Dileef. Guinness World Records recently shared a video on their Facebook page to show the huge pen being made and how it is used to write.

“Building the world’s biggest marker pen - India’s Muhammed Dileef’s got the write stuff,” says the caption shared along with the video. In the video, Dileef and a few others, can be seen building the pen that measures 2.745 m x 0.315 m. According to Guinness World Records’ website, the record was created on September 05 earlier this year.

A caption on the video details that Dileef built the pen to “inspire and motivate a new generation to read”. Watch the video below to see the pen being made and see how it writes: 

Since being shared on November 10, the video has collected 7,000 reactions and lots of comments from netizens.

“Great creativity,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is made for Thanos (Avengers),” commented another. “In case Hulk need to sign any document,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

