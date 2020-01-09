Kid falls off running car survives miraculously. Shocking video shared by IPS officer

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:32 IST

A video that’s made its way to Twitter highlights the importance of child safety locks when travelling with kids. The video shows the scary moment a child falls out of car and misses being run over by an oncoming vehicle by mere seconds.

The video, originally shared on YouTube on December 26, was captured on a surveillance camera in Kerala. It has been shared on Twitter by IPS officer Pankaj Nain who has posted it with an important message about child safety as well as road safety.

The clip, 31-seconds-long, shows a car taking a sharp turn on a meandering road. Suddenly, the car’s door flings open and a child stumbles out of the moving vehicle on to the road. Thankfully, all the vehicles on the road - including a bus and a bike - stop promptly and the child misses being badly hurt by inches.

“Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with children. Check that all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make children sit in a child restraint seat. All kids won’t be as lucky as this one,” reads the post on Twitter.

Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with childrens. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids wont be as lucky as this one. #Staysafe #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/qfnf1rMrox — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 9, 2020

Posted on January 9, the video has shocked and concerned reactions on Twitter. Many have thanked the IPS officer for spreading the message of road safety.

Thanks sir for sharing such good awareness. 🙏👏 — Jerry Mishra (@JerryM_02) January 9, 2020

Extreme horror and scary. Lets keep everyone safe. — Mohammed Tasavar (@Tasavur) January 9, 2020

As you mentioned miracle saved the child.

Thanks to both bus & tempo drivers also for their alertness & immediate stoppage of vehicles.

Awareness is the best way to avoid like wise accidents #Staysafe #Roadsafety — Trishala (@Trishal38807152) January 9, 2020

Thanks for such informative video and i always take care of such things when we are travelling with kids and old family members — Meenu Pandita Kaul (@panditameenu) January 9, 2020

What do you think of this horrifying video?