Kid falls off running car survives miraculously. Shocking video shared by IPS officer

The video shows the scary moment a child falls out of car and misses being run over by an oncoming vehicle by mere seconds.

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The car’s door flings open and a child stumbles out of the moving vehicle on to the road.
The car’s door flings open and a child stumbles out of the moving vehicle on to the road.(Twitter/@ipspankajnain)
         

A video that’s made its way to Twitter highlights the importance of child safety locks when travelling with kids. The video shows the scary moment a child falls out of car and misses being run over by an oncoming vehicle by mere seconds.

The video, originally shared on YouTube on December 26, was captured on a surveillance camera in Kerala. It has been shared on Twitter by IPS officer Pankaj Nain who has posted it with an important message about child safety as well as road safety.

The clip, 31-seconds-long, shows a car taking a sharp turn on a meandering road. Suddenly, the car’s door flings open and a child stumbles out of the moving vehicle on to the road. Thankfully, all the vehicles on the road - including a bus and a bike - stop promptly and the child misses being badly hurt by inches.

“Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with children. Check that all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make children sit in a child restraint seat. All kids won’t be as lucky as this one,” reads the post on Twitter.

Posted on January 9, the video has shocked and concerned reactions on Twitter. Many have thanked the IPS officer for spreading the message of road safety.

What do you think of this horrifying video?

