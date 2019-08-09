Kid uses Siri to alter mom’s work info to ‘Poop Your Pants’, hilarity ensues

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:19 IST

The next time you hand over your phone to your child or allow them to sue Siri or Alexa remember what this women went through. A woman in Florida found out in the most unfortunate way that her daughter had changed her work name with a little help from Siri. What makes the incident funny is what the child chose as her mum’s work name.

In a post on LinkedIn, Lauren Brown shared a snapshot of a work email in which she was addressed not by her name but “Poop Your Pants”. Yes, that’s the name the child decided Siri needed to use to call her mother.

“In case you’re wondering how my career is progressing, my daughter asked #Siri to call me ‘Poop Your Pants’ which I didn’t realize until I was copied on an email to a client,” Brown wrote in her post.

“Let this be a cautionary tale to all you working parents,” she added - and as far as parenting suggestions go, this one is a must follow.

The post, since being shared about a week ago, has collected quite a few reactions.

“I bet your clients got a kick out of it! At least you can laugh at it now. This story certainly made my day,” says a LinkedIn user. “Real life at its best,” says another. “This is by far the best thing on LinkedIn... EVER,” says a third.

Back in December 2018, a mom caught her six-year-old using Alexa to solve a math problem. The child really left social media impressed.

What do you think about these kids?

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:01 IST