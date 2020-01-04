e-paper
Kiran Bedi shares 'sun chant Om' video, claims it's recorded by NASA. Twitter says 'it's fake'

Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, claims it’s recorded by NASA. Twitter says ‘it’s fake’

Though Kiran Bedi shared the video without any caption, it’s the text visible in the clip which has now left people laughing out loud.

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Screengrab from the video shared by Kiran Bedi.
Screengrab from the video shared by Kiran Bedi. (Twitter/ Kiran Bedi)
         

Kiran Bedi, present Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and a retired IPS officer, recently took to Twitter to share a video which has now created quite a stir among tweeple.

Though Bedi shared the video without any caption, it’s the text visible in the clip which has now left people laughing out loud. The video is a collage of different images with background scores and voiceover. The texts which constantly appear throughout the video read, “NASA recorded sound of sun” and “sun chants Om”.

Here’s the tweet shared by Kiran Bedi

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has garnered close to 19,600 likes and more than 6,200 retweets. Several people commented on the video. People quickly pointed out that the video is fake. Some even took hilarious jibs at Kiran Bedi.

Here’s how people reacted:

In fact, back in 2018, NASA actually shared a video of low frequency sounds of sun on both YouTube and Twitter.

“The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star’s heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen,” they wrote on Twitter post’s caption.

How would you reply to this tweet?

