Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, claims it’s recorded by NASA. Twitter says ‘it’s fake’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:27 IST

Kiran Bedi, present Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and a retired IPS officer, recently took to Twitter to share a video which has now created quite a stir among tweeple.

Though Bedi shared the video without any caption, it’s the text visible in the clip which has now left people laughing out loud. The video is a collage of different images with background scores and voiceover. The texts which constantly appear throughout the video read, “NASA recorded sound of sun” and “sun chants Om”.

Here’s the tweet shared by Kiran Bedi

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has garnered close to 19,600 likes and more than 6,200 retweets. Several people commented on the video. People quickly pointed out that the video is fake. Some even took hilarious jibs at Kiran Bedi.

Here’s how people reacted:

Kiran Bedi be like . . pic.twitter.com/kQ5G0iNcDg — #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) January 4, 2020

Mam this one is real pic.twitter.com/RzWNYhvRBM — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 4, 2020

Once upon a time this lady was a hero to many. What a disgrace now! — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) January 4, 2020

Hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mohammad zubair (@zubair_amgaz) January 4, 2020

In fact, back in 2018, NASA actually shared a video of low frequency sounds of sun on both YouTube and Twitter.

“The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star’s heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen,” they wrote on Twitter post’s caption.

The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtL pic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2 — NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018

How would you reply to this tweet?