e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Leopard spotted at NTPC plant in Greater Noida, rescue operation underway

Leopard spotted at NTPC plant in Greater Noida, rescue operation underway

The leopard was captured in trap cameras installed at the NTPC plant area and subsequently, the Forest Department was notified.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Greater Noida
The leopard was captured in trap cameras installed at the NTPC plant area.
The leopard was captured in trap cameras installed at the NTPC plant area.(ANI)
         

The rescue operation for a leopard, who was spotted at National Thermal Power Corporation’s plant in Greater Noida on October 7 is underway, according to Pramod Kr Srivastava, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday.

The leopard was captured in trap cameras installed at the NTPC plant area and subsequently, the Forest Department was notified.

“We’ve issued an advisory to NTPC authorities and have taken all precautionary measures,” Pramod Kr Srivastava said on Sunday.

The rescue operation for the leopard is underway at the NTPC plant in Greater Noida.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In