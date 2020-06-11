e-paper
Leopards falls into 50 feet deep well in Gujarat, rescued after 3 hours

Leopards falls into 50 feet deep well in Gujarat, rescued after 3 hours

The leopard was seen sitting on an iron rod on the inside wall of the well. Hearing about the news, villagers flocked to see it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chhota Udepur, Gujarat
The female leopard fell into a 50 feet deep well.
The female leopard fell into a 50 feet deep well.(Screengrab)
         

A female leopard, which fell into a well in Runvad village of Chhota Udepur district earlier on Wednesday, was rescued.

“It was later rescued with the help of the forest department, after which it escaped into the jungle,” Nilesh Pandey, DFO Chhota Udepur said.

The well, which was approximately 50 feet deep, was rescued after almost three hours.

The leopard was seen sitting on an iron rod on the inside wall of the well. Hearing about the news, villagers flocked to see it.

Forest department officials said that they lowered a ladder with the help of ropes into the well, which helped the leopard in climbing back outside.

Few days ago a leopard was rescued from IIT-Indore and netizens went creative with the photos.

