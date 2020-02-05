Lioness, cubs walk across narrow path. Watch what happens when they see a biker

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:45 IST

A video of a lioness and her cubs reacting to a biker standing in front of them has gone viral across social media. The video, reportedly recorded in the outskirts of the Gir sanctuary in Gujarat, shows what they do when they suddenly see humans on a path they are walking on.

The video, just 36-seconds-long, shows the lioness and her two cubs walking on a narrow path road. The three move straight ahead on the path when suddenly a bike comes in their way. Just when it seems like something scary may happen, the lioness and her cubs pull off a little surprise. They turn away and go back into the forest area.

The video was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani. “This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans’ space,” he captioned the clip.

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

The video has since collected a ton of reactions on Twitter along with 1,200 likes and more than 400 retweets.

“Watched too many videos of #Gir lions. Never seen them attacking humans, even if humans are getting real close to them with their motor bikes. Surreal behavior of Asiatic Lions,” says a Twitter user. “But humans not respecting their space,” comments another.

“They know the traffic rules,” jokes a third. “Both parties seem to be following a daily routine,” comments a fourth.

Not all instances are like this one though. A video that went crazy viral back in July 2019 shows the scary moment a tiger chased bikers inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala.