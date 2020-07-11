e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Lisbon’s Tagus river comes alive with dolphins

Lisbon’s Tagus river comes alive with dolphins

Over the last two months, social media channels have been alive with videos and images of dolphins shared by those lucky enough to catch sight of them leaping out of the waves.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:59 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
LISBON
Dolphins swim in the Tagus River, near Lisbon, Portugal.
Dolphins swim in the Tagus River, near Lisbon, Portugal.(REUTERS)
         

Amid hard times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, one sight is putting a smile on people’s faces in Portugal - dolphins splashing around near Lisbon’s shores.

“I have loved dolphins forever,” wrote a social media user left in awe at a video shared online of a group of dolphins jumping out of the water. “It is great to see them up close, and in our very own Tagus river!”

Though dolphins have been sighted in the Tagus since Roman times, the mammals are no longer seen often, according to a 2015 report by the Sea School and the Marine Science Association in Lisbon.

But over the last two months, social media channels have been alive with videos and images of dolphins shared by those lucky enough to catch sight of them leaping out of the waves.

“With the improvement in water quality, the river has been gaining new life and a friendly family of dolphins has been seen several times during the last month,” Lisbon’s mayor’s office wrote on Facebook.

The pandemic has halted the cruise ship industry and fewer commuter ferries have crossed the river.

But marine biologist Francisco Martinho, who specialises in dolphins, said there was more to the story.

“It’s not because the river has become more peaceful that dolphins are spending more time there,” Martinho said. “It’s because there are more fish than usual for them to eat.”

Martinho said it was not clear why more fish were being found in the waters and said the dolphins were likely to leave in a few months if the fish run out.

“It is a difficult time for everyone but something good happened,” a Facebook user commented on pictures of the dolphins shared online.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In