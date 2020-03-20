Little girl dances with furry dog, netizens can’t keep calm. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:02 IST

Amid the ongoing tense situation, this video of a little girl dancing with her dog may give you the much needed breeze of happiness. The clip posted on Twitter by Carrie Levan has made netizens fall in love with the adorable duo.

The clip shows a huge furry dog standing on its hind legs and dancing with a little girl. As an upbeat tune plays in the background, the person filming the scenario also gushes at the cute dance.

“In case you need to smile. My daughter dancing with our pup Otis,” reads the caption.

Check out the delightful video:

In case you need to smile...my daughter dancing with our pup Otis pic.twitter.com/rhNwP1H6gW — carrie levan (@LevanCarrie) March 17, 2020

Posted on March 17, the clip has garnered over 6 million views till now and counting. While some couldn’t stop showering love for the adorable dancers, other pointed out Otis’ uncanny resemblance to a furry bear. Some netizens even posted pictures of their good boys also named Otis.

It appears Otis is a mandatory name for the goodest of boys pic.twitter.com/IdN3eWRALG — JZ (@Jay_Z_immerman) March 18, 2020

My Otis loves your Otis!!!! pic.twitter.com/6CrzAHbN4J — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 18, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Extremely cute, but that's not a "pup". That's a bear. Get that bear away from your baby. LOL!! Just kidding. pic.twitter.com/KzvDixkN4x — MizzBris 🌙 (@MizzBris) March 18, 2020

What do you think of this adorable pup and the little girl’s dance?