Little girl dances with furry dog, netizens can’t keep calm. Watch

The clip shows a huge furry dog standing on its hind legs and dancing with a little girl.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the little girl and her furry partner.
The image shows the little girl and her furry partner. (Twitter/@LevanCarrie)
         

Amid the ongoing tense situation, this video of a little girl dancing with her dog may give you the much needed breeze of happiness. The clip posted on Twitter by Carrie Levan has made netizens fall in love with the adorable duo.

The clip shows a huge furry dog standing on its hind legs and dancing with a little girl. As an upbeat tune plays in the background, the person filming the scenario also gushes at the cute dance.

“In case you need to smile. My daughter dancing with our pup Otis,” reads the caption.

Check out the delightful video:

Posted on March 17, the clip has garnered over 6 million views till now and counting. While some couldn’t stop showering love for the adorable dancers, other pointed out Otis’ uncanny resemblance to a furry bear. Some netizens even posted pictures of their good boys also named Otis.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this adorable pup and the little girl’s dance?

