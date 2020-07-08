Little girl steals snacks, gets caught. Pretends to sleep, video is hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:05 IST

Have you ever stolen snacks from the fridge or the kitchen counter when your parents weren’t looking? And what did you do when you got caught? Probably, tried to mumble some excuse while receiving a good scolding from them. This little girl did the same only her excuse is so hilariously adorable that it’ll make you laugh out loud. The antics of the young one are stealing hearts online and chances are they’ll have the same effect on you too.

The video shows the little girl standing beside a refrigerator with a packet in her hand. As the clip progresses, you can hear someone, probably her mom, asking her to open her eyes. Turns out, upon getting caught the little one pretended that she is sleeping. The clip ends with her opening her eyes and flashing a million-dollar smile which may turn your heart into a puddle.

“Did she just act like she’s sleeping when I caught her getting snack???” Chris J. Vaughn wrote in her post and shared the video on Facebook. The video gathered over a million views and also made it to Twitter going all sorts of viral.

Lil mama pretended to act sleep when she got caught stealing snacks😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZzDK9qmbBD — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) July 6, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.8 million views on Twitter – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 2.7 lakh likes and more than 72,000 retweets. As for comments, people couldn’t stop gushing over the innocence of the little girl.

“The Dog: ‘Sis Stop....We See You’” wrote a Twitter user trying to guess the perspective of the doggo visible in the clip. “Look at that cheeky smile. Kids are too much sometime,” wrote another. “She said ‘If I can’t see her, she can’t see me,’” joked a third.

“I know this was just a joke but little kids actually do think everyone experiences reality the way they do, so she very well may have thought her mother couldn’t see her standing there awake because she was pretending to sleep. Similar to when a kid stands between you & the TV,” tweeted a fourth in an attempt to explain the kid’s behaviour.

“This child is innocent. You cannot see her with her eyes closed. Case closed,” wittily wrote another user of the micro-blogging site and we do agree.

