e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Little pony’s ‘never give up’ attitude impresses people. Watch adorable video

Little pony’s ‘never give up’ attitude impresses people. Watch adorable video

The video shows how the pony overcomes it’s dilemma to accomplish its goal.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:43 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the little pony trying to get on the ground.
The image shows the little pony trying to get on the ground.(Reddit)
         

If you want to get rid of the mid-week blues, then this video showing a little pony’s never give up attitude may lift up your spirits. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip is definitely a treat to watch.

“Seeing this pony working up the courage to jump over a tiny step made my day,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video shows how the animal overcomes it’s dilemma to accomplish its goal.

Take a look at the clip:

Seeing this pony working up the courage to jump over a tiny step made my day from r/aww

Shared on January 4, the clip has garnered over 71,900 upvotes along with tons of comments.

“I love the victory kicks at the end,” wrote a Reddit user. “Yay I did it. Paying no attention to all those neighsayers,” joked another. One individual shared a poem in the comments section, “I’m just a pony, kinda small, who wants to leave the stable, but I’m afraid I gonna fall, and wonder if I’m able... the tippy-taps - they balance me, and then I circle ‘round... am gonna j u m p in 1, 2, 3 - and Look ! I’m on the Ground!”

“Imagine the sheer adrenaline coursing through his horsey veins,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

tags
top news
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In