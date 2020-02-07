Loco pilot backs train for 500m, rescues unconscious passenger

it-s-viral

Presenting his human side, the loco pilot of a passenger train on Thursday rolled back a train for over a half a kilometre to pick up a person, who fell from the running train in Maharashtra.

According to the railway ministry officials, a traveller fell down from a passenger train between Pachora and Maheji stations in Bhusaval division in Maharashtra. The guard of the train noticed the incident and informed the loco pilot immediately.

On being informed, the loco pilot backed the train for over 500 metre to pick the unconscious person. He was then immediately taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable now.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the prompt action of the railway employees and said in a tweet, “Today, for an injured passenger who fell from the train between Pachora-Maheji railway stations, the loco pilot took the train about 500 metres back and sent the passenger to the hospital for treatment.

“This is a unique example of the railway employees performing their duties with sensitivity.”

आज पाचोरा-माहेजी रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच ट्रेन से गिरे एक घायल यात्री के लिए लोको पायलट ने ट्रेन को लगभग 500 मीटर पीछे ले जाकर यात्री को ट्रेन में बैठाकर उपचार के लिए हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया।



रेलवे कर्मचारियों की संवेदनशीलता के साथ अपना कर्तव्य निभाने का यह एक अनुपम उदाहरण है। pic.twitter.com/qfJcse7oXm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 6, 2020

Netizens poured in praises for the loco pilot in the comments.

