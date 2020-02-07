e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Loco pilot backs train for 500m, rescues unconscious passenger

Loco pilot backs train for 500m, rescues unconscious passenger

The guard of the train noticed the incident and informed the loco pilot immediately.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
The loco pilot backed the train for over 500 metre to pick the unconscious person.
The loco pilot backed the train for over 500 metre to pick the unconscious person.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
         

Presenting his human side, the loco pilot of a passenger train on Thursday rolled back a train for over a half a kilometre to pick up a person, who fell from the running train in Maharashtra.

According to the railway ministry officials, a traveller fell down from a passenger train between Pachora and Maheji stations in Bhusaval division in Maharashtra. The guard of the train noticed the incident and informed the loco pilot immediately.

On being informed, the loco pilot backed the train for over 500 metre to pick the unconscious person. He was then immediately taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable now.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the prompt action of the railway employees and said in a tweet, “Today, for an injured passenger who fell from the train between Pachora-Maheji railway stations, the loco pilot took the train about 500 metres back and sent the passenger to the hospital for treatment.

“This is a unique example of the railway employees performing their duties with sensitivity.”

Netizens poured in praises for the loco pilot in the comments.

What do you think of this dutiful railway employee?

tags
top news
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
Kiren Rijiju follows PM Modi into taking a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Kiren Rijiju follows PM Modi into taking a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
‘Over Rs 700 cr drawn from state exchequer fraudulently’: Maharashtra tells HC
‘Over Rs 700 cr drawn from state exchequer fraudulently’: Maharashtra tells HC
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Little Women review: Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of classic is warm and woke
Little Women review: Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of classic is warm and woke
Coronavirus toll rises to 636; Doc who sounded alert of outbreak dies
Coronavirus toll rises to 636; Doc who sounded alert of outbreak dies
Afsos review: Amazon’s new Indian show is a pitiful letdown
Afsos review: Amazon’s new Indian show is a pitiful letdown
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news