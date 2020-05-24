Maggi or Madge-y? Pronunciation of noodles brand on MasterChef Australia ad divides Twitter

it-s-viral

How would you feel if someone tells you that there’s another way of pronouncing your favourite two-minute noodles brand Maggi? You would probably think it’s bizarre or get confused or even low-key angry. That is what happened with some while watching an advertisement of MasterChef Australia featuring the brand. In the video, the voiceover pronounces Maggi as Madge-y - and that has not set well with many tweeple.

Take a look at the video to listen to the pronunciation:

Maggi ad during Masterchef Australia pic.twitter.com/pKtm91NL9g — cc (@mcobrai) May 23, 2020

Yes, in the ad instead of Maggi it’s pronounced as Madge-y. If you are questioning ‘but, why?’, then you’re not alone. Several people took to Twitter to share their reactions and hopefully to find an answer.

A Twitter user wrote that the pronunciation made her “hysterical” and she feels her whole life is a lie. We won’t blame you, if you feel the same way too:

I’ve never been so hysterical in my life when I heard that they pronounce it ‘Madge-y’ instead of ‘Mag-ee’. My whole life I’ve been lied to 😂#MasterChefAU #maggi — Keerthi Singer (@KeerthiSinger) May 23, 2020

Here’s what another person wrote:

Just got to know that #Maggi is pronounced as Madge-y. Ugh. My life is a lie. #MasterChefAU — Tutty (@CheekyChennaite) May 22, 2020

A few also showed solidarity and wrote that the noodle brand has always been pronounces as Madge-y.

People are freaking out because Maggi noodles are pronounced Madge-y and I'm freaking out because people didn't realise Maggi noodles were pronounced Madge-y #MasterChefAU — Jordan (@jordle18) May 22, 2020

Wait, I don't watch Masterchef, how did people think Maggi was pronounced?? It's always been Madge-y! — Natalie (@presley23) May 23, 2020

So what is the correct pronunciation? Turns out, according to the official website, both are right. While it’s pronounces Maggi in some parts of the world, for others its Madge-y.

Which version are you sticking with?