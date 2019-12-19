‘Maggi’ shoes? Pic of noodle-like footwear leaves people with questions

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:51 IST

For Indians, Maggi is the go-to snack for all seasons and every occasion. The instant noodles can make a tasty meal but can it be used as trendy footwear too? Though it may sound weird, a photo of footwear posted on Instagram page Diet Prada sparked all sorts of questions among people. It’s because of the shoes’ uncanny resemblance with Maggi.

Posted on December 18, the photo shows the brand new collection of a fashion brand Bottega Venetta. The shoes shown in the collection have the same pattern and texture as that of the popular instant noodles. To give a clear picture, the photo also inserted the picture of the noodles above the shoes.

Check out the post:

The picture has garnered over 84,000 likes and several people dropped comments on the post too. They gave mixed reactions about the footwear.

“Guess she’ll be ready in 3-4 mins?” asked an Instagram user. “Now I’m hungry,” wrote another. “These look like ramen noodles. Is seasoning packet included?” joked the third.

The shoes are included in the pre-fall collection of the luxury brand and are priced at $1000 approx.

What do you think of these quirky shoes?