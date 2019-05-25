Man claims intruder broke into his house... and cleaned it

A man from Boston came home to find his house spotlessly cleaned, and that left him baffled. He had not hired a cleaning service yet when he arrived home, the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed, and even the toilets were scrubbed. He claims that someone broke into his house, but instead of stealing anything, they left it clean. Let that sink in!

Nate Roman took to Facebook to share his bizarre story. In the post, he explains that the incident took place when he was away at work. He presumes that the intruder entered his house through the back door that he left unlocked. The trespasser not only cleaned his house but even left a rose made out of toilet paper in the bathroom. Roman concludes the post by stating, “My best theory at this point is that a housekeeping service accidentally went to the wrong address”.

This unusual story captured the attention of netizens. Most took hilarious digs by commenting that they would love such an intruder to visit their place.

Though the invasion turned out to be in Roman’s favour, it’s nonetheless creepy. A few Facebook users commented on the seriousness of the incident and suggested that he should take better precautions. One wrote, “I would change the locks ASAP and start setting that alarm.” Another user advised, “File a police report just to be sure”.

Roman later commented on his post stating that he has filed a report with the police who are presently investigating the matter.

How would you react if someone broke into your house and cleaned it?

