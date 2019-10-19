e-paper
Man eats ‘world’s hottest pepper,’ reacts crazily. Watch

In the video, Jackson Rickun gradually takes bites out of the pepper and reacts to its pungency.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jackson Rickun is also seen crying, sniffling and puking while trying to combat the heat.
Jackson Rickun is also seen crying, sniffling and puking while trying to combat the heat.(Twitter/@JacksonRickun)
         

There are many who may shy away from taking a bite out of “world’s hottest pepper.” Twitter user Jackson Rickun, however, is not one of them. In fact, he not only gulped down a spicy pepper but made a video and shared it on Twitter – and the clip has now left tweeple in splits.

On October 18, Rickun posted a video of himself eating this spicy fruit which he mentioned as world’s hottest pepper.

In the video, Rickun gradually takes bites out of the pepper and reacts to its pungency. It’s his hilarious reactions that have created a wave of laughter among people. Besides, at various points, he is also cries, sniffles and pukes while trying to combat the heat. However, he soon reverts back to his comical expressions.

The comments section of the post had mixed reactions. While some applauded his effort, others were confused by his act. A few also suggested remedies to get rid of the spiciness.

What do you think of Jackson Rickun’s act?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 18:29 IST

