Man eats ‘world’s hottest pepper,’ reacts crazily. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:47 IST

There are many who may shy away from taking a bite out of “world’s hottest pepper.” Twitter user Jackson Rickun, however, is not one of them. In fact, he not only gulped down a spicy pepper but made a video and shared it on Twitter – and the clip has now left tweeple in splits.

On October 18, Rickun posted a video of himself eating this spicy fruit which he mentioned as world’s hottest pepper.

In the video, Rickun gradually takes bites out of the pepper and reacts to its pungency. It’s his hilarious reactions that have created a wave of laughter among people. Besides, at various points, he is also cries, sniffles and pukes while trying to combat the heat. However, he soon reverts back to his comical expressions.

Watch me completely fall apart after eating the world’s hottest pepper pic.twitter.com/cxquyGVpwq — Jackson Rickun (@JacksonRickun) October 18, 2019

The comments section of the post had mixed reactions. While some applauded his effort, others were confused by his act. A few also suggested remedies to get rid of the spiciness.

You



...

Deserved that... — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) October 18, 2019

We warned you not to do that. But you still did. Anyways, feel better. — _My_GOV_ (@TheGOV17) October 18, 2019

Drink some milk or a spoonful of yogurt! — LinkaD (@linka2396) October 18, 2019

How’d those stomach cramps treat ya for the rest of the night? 😆 You came face to face with "The Fear". I’ve been there a time or two myself. Wouldn’t recommend it to anyone! — NuffSaid (@GonzoMescalito) October 18, 2019

What do you think of Jackson Rickun’s act?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 18:29 IST