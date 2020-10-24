e-paper
Home / It's Viral / US based man wins $2M after accidentally buying extra lottery ticket

US based man wins $2M after accidentally buying extra lottery ticket

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:22 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Dearborn Heights, Michigan
The image shows lottery tickets. (Representative image)
The image shows lottery tickets. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two $1 million jackpots.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.

“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.

Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two $1 million winners.

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!”

He recently claimed his prize and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.

