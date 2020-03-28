Man makes bagpipe using recorders, trash bag, and tape while in quarantine. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 18:01 IST

As more and more people are advised to stay indoor, education is moving to virtual classrooms. This particular music teacher got very creative during quarantine and now his creativity has got Redditors amazed.

This, almost one-minute-long, video was shared on Reddit on March 27. It shows a man playing a self-made bagpipe. The title of the clip reads “my quarantine project. Made it from a few recorders, a trash bag, and tape”. As the man in the video blows along and swiftly moves his fingers along the flute section; the DIY instrument produces music that sounds as good, if not better, than an actual bagpipe.

The post, shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, currently has over 59,800 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The top comment on the thread was from a fellow music teacher who showed solidarity with this innovative fella. It said, “I’m a music teacher and though my students are remote learning, I’m having them continue learning their recorders. I am so sharing this with them”.

Others took to the comment section to guess what tune the teacher was playing. Some thought it was the theme from the classic “Lord of the Rings”. However, the musician himself was quick to clear up the confusion and said, “it’s the solo from Gustav Holst’s 2nd suite in F-march”. Trust teachers to always be informative!

Social distancing may be hard but looking at creative projects, such as this one, definitely helps us look on the brighter side of things. It may even inspire some to make different use of their time than they usually would. What is something new you are doing this quarantine?