Man performs social distancing safe bhangra with neighbours, video will tempt you to shake a leg too

The man’s bhangra performance video impressed Diljit Dosanjh too.

it-s-viral Updated: May 02, 2020 16:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man performing bhangra.
The image shows the man performing bhangra. (Twitter/@shergillj99)
         

No matter wherever you are from, when you see someone doing bhangra you’re going to break into the dance right away. Just like a video of a man and his neighbours performing the dance in the middle of a road in a social distancing safe manner.

Shared by the performer himself, Eeshar Singh, the video captures how he and his neighbours danced to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Veer Vaar. In fact, impressed by the performance, the singer too shared the video on Twitter.

Take a look at the video which is now being shared by many on the micro-blogging site. But, we have to warn you that the video may tempt you to shake a leg and join the impromptu fun.

In the same thread Singh shared another video of himself playing a dhol and children dancing to its beats.

Since being shared, people can’t stop gushing over this happy video.

“This is lit bro,” exclaimed a Twitter user. “I love how they were all copying your moves, so wholesome,” wrote another. “You made my day in this lockdown time,” tweeted a third. “It warmed up my heart seeing other people of other cultures join in,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did you shake a leg after seeing the video too?

