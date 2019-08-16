e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Bhangra squad enters party with total swag. Video will make you want to dance

Two tweets with the same clip have collected a ton of reactions on Twitter

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Men entering an engagement party with a dance routine. (Screengrab)
Men entering an engagement party with a dance routine. (Screengrab)(Twitter/@SinghLions)
         

People, watch out. This is how a wedding party makes an entrance. A Tik Tok video circulating on Twitter has left many thoroughly entertained and impressed. It shows a bunch of men entering an engagement party with a dance routine that looks so much fun, you’ll want to get up and shake a leg too.

Two tweets with the same clip have collected a ton of reactions on Twitter. While one has garnered over 2.3 million views since August 13, another, shared earlier today, has received over 2.2 million views - and still counting. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what makes it so cool. 

Looks like a lot of fun, right? You know what you and your friends can do at the next wedding you’re attending.

Tweeple are totally impressed with the video and have posted all kinds of comments about it.

“The world would be a better place if we all danced like that!” says one Twitter user. “I love this. Everyone looks so happy to be involved. Whatever the occasion it looked like they had fun,” says another. “That’s how I’m entering the office, every morning, from now on,” says another with some grand ideas.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 17:57 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss