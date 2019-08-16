Bhangra squad enters party with total swag. Video will make you want to dance

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:57 IST

People, watch out. This is how a wedding party makes an entrance. A Tik Tok video circulating on Twitter has left many thoroughly entertained and impressed. It shows a bunch of men entering an engagement party with a dance routine that looks so much fun, you’ll want to get up and shake a leg too.

Two tweets with the same clip have collected a ton of reactions on Twitter. While one has garnered over 2.3 million views since August 13, another, shared earlier today, has received over 2.2 million views - and still counting. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what makes it so cool.

This is how Sikh men dance 💃 👳🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Pl6DO3MAt4 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 16, 2019

Looks like a lot of fun, right? You know what you and your friends can do at the next wedding you’re attending.

Tweeple are totally impressed with the video and have posted all kinds of comments about it.

“The world would be a better place if we all danced like that!” says one Twitter user. “I love this. Everyone looks so happy to be involved. Whatever the occasion it looked like they had fun,” says another. “That’s how I’m entering the office, every morning, from now on,” says another with some grand ideas.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 17:57 IST